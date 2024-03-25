NCW files complaint against Supriya Shrinate over purported post on Kangana

The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint against Supriya Shrinate with the Election Commissioner over her “objectionable post” on Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Kangana Ranaut.

In a post on X, the NCW informed that such an act by the Congress leader is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women.

“National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about Kangana Ranaut on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. Rekha Sharma (Chairperson of NCW) has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let’s uphold respect and dignity for all women,” it said.

National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a… — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the purported post by Supriya Shrinate attracted sharp criticism from the BJP.

Amit Malviya, who is in-charge of the BJP’s national information and technology department, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take stern action against Shrinate.



“Congress’s Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can’t help, but ask – how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign,” Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Congress’s Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can’t help, but ask – how does Congress collect so much filth in one place?



If CP @Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else… pic.twitter.com/gM032dYf4x — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 25, 2024

Shrinate’s now-deleted Instagram post included a photograph of Ranaut with the comment, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega?”

Kangana Ranaut responded to the contentious comment saying “we should abandon harsh judgments about women”. She emphasised the significance of not focusing on women’s bodies and not using the difficulties faced by sex workers as an insult. Ranaut emphasized that every woman deserved respect and dignity.

In a post on X, she said, “Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii, We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudice; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts; and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity.”

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable.

#WATCH | BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "… Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi…" pic.twitter.com/lk4ZFEskPg — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

After receiving criticism, Shrinate deleted the post and claimed that it was not her fault because her account had been hacked.

In a post on X, Supriya Shrinate said, “Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Instagram) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that to a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@SupriyaParody), which started the whole mischief and is being reported.”

Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down.



Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman.



However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)