NDA upbeat, INDIA coalition groping in the dark as Modi completes 11 years in power

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government approaches its first anniversary in his third term on June 9 the ruling BJP claims that India has made significant strides in the past year. His supporters argue that since Modi came to power in 2014, India has gained global recognition and boasts a significantly improved economy. However, the stark reality is that people are also deeply concerned about rising prices, inflation, and unemployment, which are pressing issues that need immediate attention.

The NDA allies are also involved in the celebrations. The NDA

is organising rallies and public meetings to showcase the government’s achievements. Top Union ministers and Members of Parliament have been tasked with informing the public about these accomplishments.

The campaign will concentrate on four key issues: the army’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Waqf Amendment Act, honouring B.R. Ambedkar, and the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal. The Opposition plans to challenge the government on these topics.

In the Parliament, Modi has solidified his position. When he started his third term on June 9, 2024, the BJP lost 63 seats, dropping from 303 in the 2019 election. The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition came in second with 234 seats. Despite the setback, the BJP formed a government with support from partners like the Telugu Desam Party and JD (U).

Friendly Modi

Modi has been friendly with the allies, unlike his previous two terms. Moreover, Modi has not only kept the NDA united but also attempted to create a division within the Opposition INDIA coalition. He has even surprisingly included ten Muslim MPs of the 59 members in the recent international outreach efforts.

The question is whether the Opposition parties have gained in Parliament with their stronger position. Starting from the first session on June 24, 2024, tensions with the BJP-led government were unavoidable.

In the first two terms of the Modi government, the opposition was weak and inactive. However, the 18th Lok Sabha features a resurgent Opposition, forcing Modi to depend on NDA allies and neutral parties to pass controversial legislation. The Opposition has effectively stalled bills like the WAKF Act, frequently disrupting the House’s proceedings.

The INDIA alliance was skeptical about the stability of the NDA.

The Congress Party predicted its collapse in the first year. Leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the INDIA bloc hasn’t yet claimed its right to form the government. However, it was the Opposition that was in disarray.

Over the past year, Modi has taken bold steps to introduce several controversial pieces of legislation. Notable among these are the One Nation, One Election policy and the amendment to the Waqf (Muslim Religious Endowments) Bill. However, the emphasis has been mainly on his foreign visits.

Rahul more confident

Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Gaurav Gogoi, and Akhilesh Yadav have been vocal. Rahul seems more confident as Leader of the Opposition than in his previous term.

One Party that is largely absent from the political scene is the Aam Aadmi Party. Its leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, have remained unusually quiet. Since his release from jail, Kejriwal has not been seen or heard due to the challenges he faces in expanding his Party nationally.

Inspired by P.V. Narasimha Rao, A.B. Vajpayee, and Dr. Manmohan Singh, Modi included opposition MPs in his international outreach efforts.

Since the BJP came to power a decade ago, India’s federal agencies have investigated over 100 politicians, mainly from the Opposition. Many of these politicians later joined the BJP, and among 25 opposition leaders under investigation, 23 had their cases dropped or paused, raising concerns about the impartiality of the inquiries.

No strong alternative

The INDIA coalition has been criticised for failing to provide a strong alternative and lacking a unifying pan-national leader. Although it includes 29 parties, these groups are divided, with regional leaders hesitant to back candidates like Rahul Gandhi. What started as a national coalition has evolved into a collection of regional power centres, each focused on its interests rather than cooperation. However, when opposition parties have united on key issues, voters have responded positively.

Individual parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are grappling with internal family issues within the Yadav family, led by Lalu Yadav.

In Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is facing turmoil due to conflicts between its chief, Sharad Pawar, and his nephew, Ajit Pawar.

While managing to keep the INDIA intact, Modi is attempting to create division within the Opposition ranks. He has identified some critical leaders from Congress, such as Dr Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Anand Sharma, and sent them on outreach delegations to various countries.

Modi has attempted to utilise all available options to strengthen his position and maintain the NDA’s unity. At the same time, the leaders of the INDIA coalition could have made a greater effort to improve their standing.