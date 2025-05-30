Nearly 1300 modified silencers seized, destroyed in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on noise and air pollution, Rachakonda police booked 265 cases and confiscated 1,297 illegally modified motorcycle silencers during a series of special drives.

The seized silencers were publicly destroyed at Uppal Bhagayath on Friday, May 30.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of commissioner of police G Sudheer Babu, as part of the force’s commitment to the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and Mission Life Campaign. The police said the use of modified silencers not only violates traffic laws but also contributes to alarming levels of noise and air pollution, posing a threat to public health and road safety.

According to the amended Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, use of pressure horns or modified silencers exceeding 80 decibels can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months. Police have warned fitting shops and dealers against selling or installing these illegal devices.

Officials noted that young bikers often use pressure horns and modified silencers as a style statement, without understanding the consequences. These illegally modified silencers generate dangerously high decibel levels, distracting pedestrians and other commuters, and in some cases even triggering panic that leads to accidents.

The police highlighted the serious health risks associated with noise pollution ranging from hearing loss, tinnitus, and sleep disruption to long-term cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure and increased risk of heart disease.

The Rachakonda police have appealed to motorbike owners to opt for authorised silencers, emphasising that public cooperation is crucial in reducing air and noise pollution and building healthier, safer communities.