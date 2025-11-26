Nearly 14 lakh SIR forms identified as ‘uncollectable’ so far in West Bengal

Booth Level Officers (BLOs), tasked with collecting data from households across the state, have been actively engaged in distributing the forms.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th November 2025 7:08 am IST
Nationwide SIR: No official clarification on progeny
Nationwide SIR

Kolkata: Nearly 14 lakh SIR enumeration forms have so far been identified as “uncollectable” in West Bengal, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

These forms are “uncollectable” since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, an official said.

The figure was 10.33 lakh on Monday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“As of Tuesday noon, the number stood at 13.92 lakh… We expect this figure to continue rising daily as more updates roll in,” he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs), tasked with collecting data from households across the state, have been actively engaged in distributing the forms and gathering necessary details.

More than 80,600 BLOs, along with around 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers, have been engaged for the revision exercise in West Bengal, officials said.

So far, three BLOs have died in the state amid the ongoing SIR.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th November 2025 7:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button