Nearly 2 dozen ‘illegal’ structures on Sambhal graveyard land to get notice

Sambhal: The revenue department here on Tuesday carried out the measurement of a graveyard land near a disputed religious site amid tight security and identified 22 houses and shops allegedly built through encroachment, officials said.

The administration conducted the demarcation of land in Kot Purvi locality, which has been recorded as a graveyard in revenue records and found that parts of it were under illegal occupation, they said.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya told reporters that after receiving an oral complaint followed by a written representation, a revenue team measured plot number 32/2, covering an area of 4,780 square metres, adjacent to the disputed site.

“The land is recorded 100 per cent as a graveyard. During the measurement, 22 houses and shops were identified as encroachments. Notices will be issued to the occupants seeking documents, following which action will be taken as per law,” he said.

Pensiya said the encroachments were both old and recent, some dating back nearly 60-65 years.

“In the entire plot, only a graveyard is recorded in revenue documents. No house or shop is registered,” he added.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said around 20 to 25 houses and shops had been detected, though the exact number would be clear after a detailed inquiry. “All such structures are being identified. Notices will be served, and replies sought. If the responses are not satisfactory or legally valid, removal proceedings will be initiated,” he said.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh said they are also investigating the land mafia, which, he alleged, plotted the land and sold parcels of it for a price.

He said a team of more than 20 lekhpals and revenue officials was deployed on the site.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said force from 10 police stations, including eight to nine SHOs, five inspector-rank officers, one company of Provincial Armed Constabulary and one company of Rapid Response Force was deployed to maintain order.

“Surveillance is being carried out through CCTV cameras and drones, while social media is also being monitored. The Local Intelligence Unit team is also keeping a close watch,” he said.

Locals, however, claimed ownership of the properties.

Dr Firoz, a resident, said the complainant was right in approaching the authorities, but demanded that the administration hear both sides.

“I am 39 years old and have lived here all my life. My father is 80, and my grandfather also lived here. This is our ancestral land. I have 10 shops here with a house above them, and I possess sale deeds and approved maps. We only want our side to be heard,” he said.

Another resident, Mohammad Ghulam Waris, said his family had been living there for five generations.

“This is our ancestral place. We have a shop here with a house above it, and we have the documents. We informed the officials when they came,” he said.