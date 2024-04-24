Nearly 63 percent students from Hyderabad pass Inter exams

Hyderabad: As many as 62.92 percent students who appeared in first and second-year intermediate exams from the Hyderabad district were declared successful on Wednesday, April 24.

According to official data, 94,182 of 1,49,714 first and second year inter students who appeared for exams in Hyderabad were successful. The pass percentage for first-year students stood at 60.11 percent while it was 65.77 percent for the second-year students.

Also Read Telangana inter first, second year results released

This year, the examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 19, a total of 980,978 candidates registered from across Telangana.

For first-year inter exams, the highest passing percentage was reported from Rangareddy district, with an overall pass percentage of 71.7 percent. Kamareddy saw a mere pass percentage of 34.81.

For the second-year inter exams, Mulugu district witnessed the highest pass percentage of 82.95 while Kamareddy stood last with a pass percentage of 44.29.

How to download inter first, second year results

Candidates of the Inter first and second year can download their results from the official website of TSBIE (click here).

The results can also be downloaded from the following websites:

Across Telangana this year too, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage in the first year is 61.06 percent, whereas, in the case of the second year, it is 69.46 percent.