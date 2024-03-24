Nearly 80% of Afghans lack access to drinking water: UNDP

The crisis disproportionately affects female-headed households, which face additional barriers in accessing public water facilities, exacerbating their vulnerability, it added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2024 3:34 pm IST
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today
Representational photo

Kabul: Nearly 80 per cent of Afghanistan’s population lacks access to potable water, according to a report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Afghanistan.

The report pointed out that the severe drought conditions, economic instability, and the devastating effects of prolonged conflicts have significantly reduced Afghanistan’s water infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crisis disproportionately affects female-headed households, which face additional barriers in accessing public water facilities, exacerbating their vulnerability, it added.

MS Education Academy

The landlocked Afghanistan is grappling with an exacerbated drought.

The Afghan caretaker government has been building small dams, water supply networks, and water canals across the country to improve and store groundwater.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2024 3:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button