Need to eradicate hatred, injustice from country: Maulana Waliullah Saeedi at JIH meet

Hyderabad: Maulana Hamid Mohammad Khan, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Constituency, Telangana, while addressing a special gathering of distinguished and influential personalities organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Greater Hyderabad at Pahari Shareef said that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was established on April 16, 1948 and today it has become a prominent Islamic organisation.

He said that “Islam is a universal religion and the Muslim community is not the name of an ethnic or national group. We should present the universal message of Islam to the world. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has been doing this work in this country for the last 75 years. The aim of the party is to establish the sovereignty of Allah SWT. He said that today, the western civilization is dying and there is a possibility of the spread of Islam on a large scale in the future. Every member and worker of the JIH works only with the spirit of divine and welfare of the Hereafter.”

Chief Guest Maulana Waliullah Saeedi, Secretary Welfare, Training Department Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in his special address said that there is a need to eradicate hatred from the country and we all should fight together against oppression and injustice. He said that fascism and fascist forces have achieved significantly and their elimination is possible only through the unity of all. He also stressed on the internal unity of the Ummah. Maulana strongly condemned the unholy attempts to promote an atmosphere of hatred in the country with mob lynchings and cruel acts.

Former IPS officer (retd) Anwar Ahmadi said that we will be questioned about the capabilities given to us by Allah Almighty, so we should spend our abilities for his path. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is playing its role in every field of life and he is personally aware of the activities of its various institutions and has been providing all possible support.

Paediatrician Dr. G.M. Irfan mentioned the medical activities and services of JIH in detail and said that the jamaat has achieved its aim through Muslim dispensaries, especially in Hyderabad. Al-Khair Clinics of JIH are carrying out services in the health sector at various places in the city. Medicos are also been awarded with medals and felicitations for their services, he added.

Dr. Faheem Akhtar Nadvi, Professor of Maulana Azad University said that the plant that was planted 75 years ago in the form of JIH has now taken the form of a tree. He said that the new generation also needs to be aware of these works. He urged the youth to create revolution through pen and book.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziauddin Nayyar, President, All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat said that we should never get disappointed with the situation but march ahead with determination.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor, The Siasat Daily in his address advises the youth to work for eliminating the atmosphere of hatred through the proper use of social media. He said that the youth who are aware of the use of technology should work in a positive manner on social media platforms and wisely respond to those who are misleading people through negative propaganda.

Mohammad Azharuddin, Secretary, Public Relations, Telangana, said that we should not sit down as mere beneficiaries of new inventions but also bring glory to the nation and the country through our innovative capabilities. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has not only been working on various fronts since the very first day of its formation but has also had a good impact on the society. He said that the Muslims of Hyderabad city have always extended their cooperation on the national and international front and there are many such institutions who have worked to advance the country and the nation at every level. He has also mentioned the services of Tameer-e-Millat, Majlis and Siasat.

Hafiz Mohammad Rashaduddin, City President, JIH in his opening remarks mentioned the activities of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Greater Hyderabad. In his address, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind wants to create awareness among the Muslim community of India that da’wah is their duty. He called for reviving the traditions of the Qur’an in the Ummah and uniting the Ummah on the basis of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

The program was attended by a large number of influential men, women and youth from different places of Hyderabad city. Secretary Constituency M.N. Baig Zahid, Abdul Basit Anwar, Prof. Abdul Majeed, Aasiya Tasneem, State Nazim, Women’s Department, Mohammad Abdul Hafeez, President, SIO Telangana and other officials of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind City Hyderabad were present on the occasion. The program started with the recitation and interpretation of Qari Muhammad Farzan Ahmed. Hafiz Muhammad Mubeenuddin presented the anthem. City Secretary Mirza Azam Ali Baig presided over the programme. Syed Muhammad Abdul Qadir Nasir presented the vote of thanks.