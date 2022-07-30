Need to flag issues that hinder judiciary’s functioning: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said the judiciary needs to flag issues that hinder its functioning and there is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems, and also if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple.

The CJI made the remarks while speaking at the All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet, which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

“Wherever I go, I always attempt to project the achievements of the Indian judiciary in winning the trust and faith of the people. But if we intend to serve the people better, we need to flag the issues which hinder our functioning. There is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems,” he said.

“If we don’t discuss these issues, if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple. I fear, we may be unable to fulfill our constitutional mandate of social justice. I urge you, therefore, to discuss, debate, and decide! This is the principle I have been following all through”.

The Chief Justice said the reality is that today, only a small percentage of the population can approach the justice delivery system, when in need, and the majority of the people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and necessary means.

“Modern India was built around the goal of removing the disparities in the society. Project democracy is about providing a space for the participation of all. Participation will not be possible without social emancipation. Access to Justice is a tool for social emancipation,” the CJI said.

Also Read Judges spend sleepless nights rethinking their decisions: CJI Ramana

CJI Ramana pointed out that the district judiciary is the backbone of the justice delivery system in the world’s largest democracy and public opinion about the judiciary is primarily based on their experiences with the district judiciary. “This casts a great responsibility on your shoulders. You must undertake multifaceted tasks and roles. You are best placed to understand people’s problems and social issues..Strengthening the district judiciary is the need of the hour.”

He added that Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 was enacted with the objective of reaching the persons at the bottom of the pyramid.

The fact that it is aimed at offering free legal aid to 70 percent of our population, makes National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) the largest legal aid provider in the world, the CJI said

“I know, the challenges before you are enormous. The issues of conditions of service, remunerations, and infrastructure deserve immediate attention. The Supreme Court this week tried to address some of these issues by way of direction for the implementation of revised pay benefits.”

He added that one of the most important aspects which call for the judiciary’s active consideration and intervention is in relation to the condition of undertrials.

“The Prime Minister and the Attorney General have also rightly flagged this issue in the recently held conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. I am happy to note that NALSA is actively collaborating with all stakeholders in securing much-deserved relief for undertrials,” the CJI added.