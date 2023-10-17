Need urgent access to Gaza for relief, medical aid: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday, October 17, raised an urgent appeal for access to war-stricken Gaza to deliver medical aid and supplies. The UN agency warned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, saying it could be a long-term humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Confirming obstruction of aid into Gaza by the Israeli government, the WHO informed that over 115 attacks took place on healthcare sectors in Gaza, with a majority of hospitals unfunctional because of the unavailability of resources.

WHO representative in the occupied Palestine region Dr. Richard Peeperkon informed since October 7, the war has claimed thousands of innocent lives. In Gaza alone, the war has killed 2,800 people and wounded 11,000 people. Of which, about half are women and children, he said.

Also Read Half a million Israelis evacuated since Hamas attack: IDF

He referred to the Rafah crossing with Egypt as a vital artery before the war began, and now it is an essential pathway to supply aid to Gaza. He said, “We have aid south of Rafah and are waiting for the go-ahead to get entry to Gaza.”

The regional emergency director of the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean office Dr. Richard Brennan told the media that the WHO convened a meeting with “decision makers” on Tuesday and urged quick access to Gaza.

Additionally, the UN agency has warned of a disease outbreak which concerns about 350,000 Palestinians with chronic diseases like diabetes. These people are also suffering the consequences and struggling to get access to healthcare facilities.

On October 7, Palestine militant organisation Hamas surprised Israel by launching an all-out land-air-sea attack killing more than 1300 Israelis. In retaliation and on the pretext of eliminating Hamas, the Israeli armed forces launched a volley of rockets as well as cut essential supplies including, food, water, electricity and medicines for the 2 million civilians in Gaza.