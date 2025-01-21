Neeraj Chopra’s simple yet stylish wedding accessory goes viral

Mumbai: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor in a beautiful, private ceremony. What made headlines was Neeraj’s choice of a watch for his big day. Instead of an expensive luxury watch, he opted for a Swatch x Omega Mission to Pluto from the popular MoonSwatch collection.

A Private Affair

The couple kept their wedding an intimate event, attended by close family and friends. Neeraj announced the news on social media, writing, “जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज हिमानी “

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏



Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.



नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Priced at just INR 22,500, the watch perfectly matched his wedding outfit. With its taupe gray Bioceramic case, deep burgundy bezel, and velcro strap, it added a classy yet simple touch. The MoonSwatch is known for combining Omega’s iconic design with Swatch’s affordability, making it a favorite among many.

Neeraj’s wedding attire was both stylish and regal. He wore an ivory sherwani paired with a pastel pink turban, giving him a royal look. His bride, Himani Mor, looked stunning in a blush pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and kundan jewelry. Together, they set dreamy wedding fashion goals with their pastel-themed outfits.