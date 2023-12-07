NEET eligibility challenge for Telangana MPC students

Hyderabad: Despite the National Medical Commission (NMC) adjusting its guidelines to permit MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) students to participate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a significant obstacle arises for many intermediate students in Telangana due to a clause in the NEET guidelines.

Under the revised rules, MPC students are required to study either biology or biotechnology as an additional subject to qualify for NEET.

However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) does not currently provide a provision for MPC students to take biology as an additional subject. Interestingly, BiPC students in Telangana have the flexibility to take maths as an additional subject.

According to TSBIE rules, students can opt for exams in additional subjects during the advanced supplementary examination held immediately after completing their course.

Principals and lecturers noted that the lack of provision for MPC students to study biology stems from the lab examinations associated with botany and zoology subjects. However, with the change in government, they are hopeful that the provision of biology/biotechnology will be added.