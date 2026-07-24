NEET protests: SC to hear pleas on police excesses on students

The Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Protesters with bandaged face at a rally, holding a portrait of a leader, under a tent.
New Delhi: An injured student, who was allegedly hurt during clashes with police a day earlier, sits with fellow protesters at Jantar Mantar during an ongoing demonstration over the NEET issue, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI07_21_2026_000492A)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, July 24, agreed to hear on July 27 two separate petitions alleging police excesses on students protesting against the NEET paper leak.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter.

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Urging the bench to list the matter for hearing, Sankaranarayanan said both the pleas have been filed and they have been numbered by the apex court registry.

Students have been staging protests in several states against the paper leak.

The Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

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The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET exam leak issue.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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