NEET UG 2023: MCC releases round 1 seat allotment result

According to the notice, candidates have to give willingness at the time of reporting to the allotted college if they wish to upgrade from the Round-1 to Round-2.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th July 2023 9:37 pm IST
New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Sunday released the result of round 1 of seat allotment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling.

A notice issued by the MCC on Sunday, read: “The final result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available for candidates. The allotment letters can be downloaded from 07:00 p.m. of 30.07.2023 and reporting shall be commenced from 10:00 a.m. of 31.07.2023.”

“It is further mentioned to all the candidates that uploading of documents to MCC portal for candidates is an optional. Whereas the candidates have to report physically along with all the essential documents to the allotted college,” it said.

The candidates can access their seat allotment at mcc.nic.in.

