NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes founder in Latur

A leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on Motengaonkar' phone mobile during searches conducted by the agency on Sunday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:12 pm IST
A CBI official
Representational image

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra’s Latur city in the NEET UG paper leak case, officials said on Monday, May 18.

A leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on Motengaonkar’ phone mobile during searches conducted by the agency on Sunday. He was arrested after that.

The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was an active member of the organised gang involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET UG paper, the officials said.

Subhan Bakery

Motegaonkar in conspiracy with other accused received the question paper and answers of NEET UG Exam, 2026 ahead of April 23, 2026 exam, they said. He allegedly circulated the paper to several persons.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button