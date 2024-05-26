Nehru Zoological Park witnesses over 30k visitors on Sunday

Hyderabad: As summer vacations conclude on June 12, the Nehru Zoological Park saw a surge of visitors here on Sunday, May 26, with over 30,361.

On Sunday, May 26, Nehru Zoological Park saw over 30,361 visitors as summer vacations conclude on June 12. The zoo opened extra booking counters and shared information about online ticket booking through its website and app. pic.twitter.com/lc0TVYikec — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 26, 2024

The zoo management opened additional booking counters and provided information about the online ticket booking system through its website and mobile app. Extra security was deployed and all staff members were positioned at key points to ensure smooth operations.

On May 19, the zoo had received over 25,000 visitors.

Deputy curator of Nehru Zoological Park A Nagamani expressed his gratitude to all visitors for choosing the zoo as their Sunday trip.