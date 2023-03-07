Neiphiu Rio swearing-in ceremony

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan administers oath to Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kohima: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Salhoutuonuo Kruse takes oath as a Nagaland Cabinet Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, at a ceremony in Kohima, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan and newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, at a ceremony in Kohima, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

