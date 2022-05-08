NEP 2020: Several initiatives undertaken to achieve equity, says PM

New Delhi: In the last two year, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 several initiatives have been unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while reviewing the implementation of the policy.

“From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to introduction of multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country as we enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi was apprised that the work of formulation of National Curriculum Framework, under the guidance of the National Steering Committee, is in progress.

In school education, initiatives like quality ECCE in Balavatika, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like Art-Integrated Education, toy-based pedagogy are being adopted for better learning outcomes and holistic development of children.

“He observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology of school-going children,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Modi suggested that the databases maintained by Anganwadi centres should be seamlessly integrated with the school databases as children move from Anganwadis to Schools.

Regular health check-ups and screening for children in schools should be carried out with the help of technology; emphasis should be laid on use of indigenously developed toys to develop conceptual skills in students, and the secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing to create awareness about soil health, were among other suggestions by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was also informed that the guidelines for Multiple Entry-Exit for flexibility and lifelong learning, along with the launch Academic Bank of Credit on Digilocker platform will now make it possible for students to study as per their convenience and choice.

Similarly, in order to create new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking in learners, UGC has published guidelines according to which students can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

The National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) is also at an advanced stage of preparation. UGC is revising the existing “Curriculum Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme” in alignment with NHEQF, the meeting was told.