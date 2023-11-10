NEP ensures overall development of India, says Central Education Minister Dr Sarkar

Hyderabad: The way Maulana Azad National Urdu University implemented the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) is commendable. These views were expressed by the Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar.

He was addressing a meeting organized with faculty and non-teaching staff at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) this evening.

NEP will change the educational scenario of the country completely in the next ten years. With the ease of getting education for the students, it will become easier for them to get employment by making them skilled, said the Minister.

Earlier, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, welcomed Dr. Subhas Sarkar.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor briefed the minister about MANUU and gradual implementation of NEP in the University.

Prof. Ainul Hasan said that under NEP the undergraduate four-year course with different subjects was also started this year.

The Minister also expressed his happiness over the educational opportunities provided to students in MANUU under NEP through online education and digital platforms.

University Deans, Directors, Department Heads and other senior officials were present during the meeting.