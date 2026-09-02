Nepal flood victims’ bodies given to police at Sonauli border

The bodies of five Nepalese nationals swept away in flash floods in the neighbouring country and later recovered from the Gandak River in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district were handed over to Nepal Police at the Sonauli border on Tuesday, officials said.

Two women and three men were recovered from the Barwa Patti and Khadda areas of Kushinagar. The bodies were brought to Sonauli around 4 pm and handed over to Nepal’s Belahiya police station in-charge sub-inspector Hariram Dangi.

The bodies were transported to Butwal, where Nepal Police will undertake identification and facilitate their handover to the families, officials said.

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Incessant rainfall in Nepal and Uttar Pradesh has led to rising water levels in several rivers in Maharajganj, with 1,50,200 cusecs of water released from the Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar, they said.

The district recorded 33.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, taking cumulative rainfall to 655.5 mm. The B-Gap area received 13.6 mm, with cumulative rainfall of 1,064.4 mm.

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At 2 pm, the Gandak’s upstream and downstream levels were 355.30 feet and 352.60 feet. The Rohin River was flowing below its danger mark, but the Mahav drain was flowing at nine feet against the five-foot danger mark. The Rapti, Chandan and Pyas rivers were also rising but remained below danger levels.

Additional District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said authorities were maintaining heightened vigilance.

“Sub-divisional magistrates, tehsil officials, the irrigation department and flood control authorities have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance,” he said.

Relief and rescue arrangements were ready in vulnerable and low-lying areas, while all embankments in Maharajganj and adjoining Nepal areas were reported safe.