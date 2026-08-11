Nepali man accused in Jubilee Hills murder detained under PD Act

He, along with his associates, is alleged to have hatched a criminal conspiracy and trespassed into the residence of the deceased, Tanuja Ranjan, aged about 62 years, on May 8.

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Nepali man accused in Jubilee Hills murder detained under PD Act
Police with the accused. Photo: Hyderabad City Police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police detained a Nepalese man under the Prevention of Dangerous Activities (PD) Act on Tuesday, August 11. The order was issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, who invoked Section 3(2) of the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1986.

Sunil Bahadur Aauji, a member of a Nepal-based gang, aged about 29, came under police scrutiny in connection with a serious murder-for-gain case registered with Jubilee Hills Police Station, under Sections 103(1) (murder), 309(2) (theft escalating to robbery), and 317(3) (receiving property stolen during robbery) of the BNS.

He, along with his associates, is alleged to have hatched a criminal conspiracy and trespassed into the residence of the deceased, Tanuja Ranjan, aged about 62 years, wife of retired IPS officer Ray Vinay Ranjan, on May 8 this year. They are alleged to have restrained and suffocated her to death and decamped with gold ornaments and other valuables.

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The accused was arrested on May 22 this year and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. He has two other cases in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively.

Detention under the PD Act is aimed at preventing future activities considered harmful to public order, not merely punishing past offences.

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