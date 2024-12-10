Netanyahu appears in corruption trial, first sitting Israeli PM to face court

In a dramatic event of the political and legal saga, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, December 10, made an appearance in a Tel Aviv courtroom, becoming the first sitting Israeli PM who has testified as a criminal defendant.

This comes after more than four years of legal battles on serious allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against him. Netanyahu, who has denied all the allegations, says the cases are politically motivated attempts to unseat him.

Netanyahu arrived at the courthouse amid the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza. His trial has been postponed several times, largely due to the security situation and his role as Prime Minister. However, a recent court ruling insisted that he start his testimony despite these difficulties.

Also Read Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage, says ending Gaza war key to any truce deal

During his initial testimony, Netanyahu said he had been waiting for eight years to present his side of the story. He referred to the accusations against him as an “ocean of absurdness” and insisted that he could manage both leadership and legal responsibilities efficiently.

His defence team also argued that the prosecution’s case was fundamentally malicious and politically motivated.

The courtroom was filled with several prominent journalists and supporters. People were gathered outside some backing Netanyahu and others protesting to demand action regarding hostages held by Hamas.

Hundreds joined a Human Rights Day vigil on Dec 10 opposing the genocide in Gaza & of First Nations people & supporting Uncle Robbie Thorpe’s case against Mark Regev, former advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu.



Vic Police blocked protesters from entering the court.#greenleft pic.twitter.com/laq85XA2IY — Green Left (@GreenLeftOnline) December 10, 2024

Netanyahu’s testimony is expected to continue over the next few weeks with sessions taking place three times a week for about six hours per session. This trial not only brings legal questions about Netanyahu and his future, but it also raises about his capability to lead the country during an uncertain political moment in the state’s history.

Being an incumbent of 15 years and the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel’s history, Netanyahu’s legal battles have taken central stage in the politics of Israel, intertwining with broader issues of governance and national security in a turbulent region.