Netanyahu cites India to counter Vance’s ‘US-only ally’ claim

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has identified India as one of Israel’s key international supporters, dismissing US Vice President JD Vance’s suggestion that Washington is the country’s only powerful ally.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, July 5, Netanyahu said Israel continues to enjoy backing from several countries and singled out India while responding to Vance’s recent comments on the US-Israel relationship.

Netanyahu said India remains an important supporter of Israel despite international criticism over the country’s military campaigns in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.

Also Read Egypt says lasting peace with Israel requires a Palestinian state

“We have some other friends, like a small country called India. It has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there,” he said.

He also described his relationship with Vance as cordial but acknowledged that they differ on certain issues. Netanyahu reiterated that US President Donald Trump remains Israel’s strongest partner in Washington.

Netanyahu claimed the support is also visible on his Facebook page, where he receives a large number of messages from people in India. He added that, despite criticism of Israel in some countries, several foreign leaders privately seek closer cooperation with his government in defence, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Vance warned against criticising Washington

Netanyahu’s remarks followed comments made by Vance on June 18 during a White House briefing, where the US Vice President urged Israeli leaders to avoid publicly criticising Washington as it pursued diplomacy with Iran.

During a White House briefing, the US Vice President said Israel should work with the United States rather than undermine negotiations intended to reduce regional tensions.

Netanyahu laughs as he DENIES Vance’s 'only powerful ally' claim



Bibi: Israel has TONS of friends — picks India as an example



'Boy, do we have tremendous support there' pic.twitter.com/tQP5JHlSCs — RT (@RT_com) July 5, 2026

“If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance said.

He also questioned whether military action alone could resolve Israel’s long-term security challenges, arguing that diplomacy remained essential for lasting regional stability. Vance further noted that the United States has been Israel’s principal defence partner for decades and called for closer coordination between the two allies.

Position on southern Lebanon

During the interview, Netanyahu also addressed Israel’s role in southern Lebanon, defending the continued military presence there.

He claimed that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon had asked to come under Israeli control for protection from Hezbollah.

“Christian villages in Lebanon, some of them have actually asked to be annexed to Israel because we protect them against Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them,” Netanyahu said.