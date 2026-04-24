Netanyahu says early-stage prostate cancer treated with no trace remaining

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that he recently received treatment for prostate cancer after doctors discovered a cancerous growth during a routine health examination.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, as his annual medical assessment was released. The report stated that the 76-year-old premier remains in good overall health.

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In a message shared online, Netanyahu said the abnormality was identified during regular follow-up checks carried out after surgery for a non-cancerous enlarged prostate in 2024.

He said doctors found a very small tumour in the prostate and confirmed it was malignant, jbut at an early stage with no evidence that the disease had spread.

Netanyahu said specialists explained that he could either remain under observation or proceed with treatment. He chose to act immediately.

היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי.



ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל.



אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים:



1 – ברוך השם, אני בריא.



2 – אני בכושר גופני מצויין.



3 – הייתה לי בעיה… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026

He said the procedure successfully removed the tumour and that subsequent examinations found no remaining trace of the cancer.

The medical report said he underwent radiation-based treatment, but did not mention the exact date of the procedure.

Netanyahu added that he postponed publication of the report for two months, saying he did not want the information released during the peak of the conflict with Iran.

The veteran Israeli leader thanked the medical staff at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem who oversaw his care. .He also urged the public to prioritise their health, advising people to undergo regular screenings and follow doctor.