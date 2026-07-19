Netanyahu says ‘Good luck’ to Messi ahead of World Cup final

Argentina's ambassador meets Israeli PM as diplomatic ties take centre stage before the final.

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Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentine official holding a football and a jersey in front of a world map.
Netanyahu meets Argentina's ambassador in Jerusalem. Photo: @IsraeliPM/X

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has wished Lionel Messi and Argentina success ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, July 19, describing Argentine President Javier Milei as “a true friend” during an official meeting in Jerusalem.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, July 18, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu met Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, who conveyed a personal audio message from Milei.

In the recording, the Argentine president thanked Netanyahu for publicly backing Argentina during the tournament.

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“You are my friend, always supporting us. I was happy to hear that you are rooting for Argentina because of me,” Milei said.

Netanyahu responded by praising Milei and extending his best wishes to Argentina ahead of the title clash.

“Javier, you are a friend. A true friend. You are a great friend. We support you, we support Argentina in so many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!” he said.

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Argentina, captained by Messi, will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The exchange reflects the close ties between Israel and Argentina under Milei’s leadership. Since taking office in December 2023, the Argentine president has strengthened relations with Israel through a series of high-level visits and public expressions of support.

Netanyahu had earlier said he would be cheering for Argentina because of his friendship with Milei. Saturday’s meeting reaffirmed that support through an official exchange of messages on the eve of the World Cup final.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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