Netflix adds a ‘Perfect’ series but many fans can’t watch it

Hyderabad: Netflix has quietly added one of television’s most praised series to its platform, but many viewers are unable to enjoy it. The show, Homeland, has returned to headlines after landing on Netflix with a rare 100 percent critics’ rating for its first season a score that very few shows ever achieve.

The news created excitement among fans and TV lovers. Homeland is known for its gripping story, strong performances and emotional intensity. The series follows a U.S. Marine who returns home after being held hostage for years, while a government agent believes he may be part of a dangerous secret mission. What follows is a thrilling mix of suspense, politics and personal struggle.

However, the joy did not last long for many subscribers. Viewers using Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan discovered that the series is locked for them. Only those with ad-free subscriptions are able to stream the show. The restriction took many by surprise, as Netflix did not loudly announce this detail during the launch.

Social media soon filled with disappointed reactions. Some viewers praised the show as one of the greatest series ever made, while others questioned why content was being limited after they had already paid for access.

The issue has reopened the debate about streaming services and their growing list of restrictions. Many users now wonder whether a low-cost plan is worth it if top-quality content is unavailable.

Despite the problem, Homeland remains a must-watch series for those who can access it. For others, it is a reminder that in today’s streaming world, good shows may be easy to find but not always easy to watch.