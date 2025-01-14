Netflix buys Pawan Kalyan’s OG for huge amount, check price

Hyderabad: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film They Call Him OG is creating waves in the film industry. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has garnered immense buzz, marking an important milestone in Pawan Kalyan’s film career. After focusing primarily on politics in recent years, OG stands out as the most anticipated project among his current ventures.

The film’s production is progressing steadily, and fans have more reason to celebrate. On the occasion of Sankranthi, streaming giant Netflix officially announced that OG will be available on its platform post its theatrical run.

“OG is back, and everybody is about to feel the heat! OG is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release. #NetflixPandaga,” read the announcement tweet from Netflix’s official handle.

OG is back, and everybody is about to feel the heat! 💥

OG is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/TawVw3QavA — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

OG’s Netflix rights price

It is being said that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for a record-breaking price, estimated between Rs 90-100 crores. This deal adds to the hype surrounding the movie, making it one of the most sought-after projects in recent times.

Cast and Crew

OG stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, with music composed by the sensational Thaman. Produced by DVV Danayya, OG promises to be a visual and musical treat for fans.

Initially, it was scheduled to release on September 27, 2024, but the film faced multiple production delays, pushing back its premiere date.