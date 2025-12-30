Mumbai: Bollywood ended 2025 on a blockbuster note as Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar scripted history at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film, minting a staggering Rs 1100.23 crore globally, with Rs 862.23 crore gross in India so far.

As Dhurandhar continues its untameable run in theatres, a major update has now emerged on its OTT release.

Dhurandhar on Netflix

The film is reportedly headed to Netflix and industry buzz suggests that it is expected to arrive on January 30, 2026.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

What’s making bigger headlines is the massive OTT deal. Earlier, reports suggested that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for a whopping Rs 130 crore. However, according to fresh updates, Dhurandhar has been sold for a massive Rs 285 crore, making it the biggest Netflix deal ever for a Hindi film. If confirmed, Dhurandhar has surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly sold its OTT rights for around Rs 275 crore.

Apart from its record-breaking numbers, the film also boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, further cementing its status as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.