Netflix may buy stake in NFL Films to boost sports streaming

The most notable company that is in the queue is Netflix.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th April 2022 3:41 pm IST
Netflix may soon ask extra money for sharing your account with others
Representative Image

San Francisco; Netflix may buy a stake in TV and film studio NFL Films as the streaming giant is reportedly planning to enter the live sports arena along with ramping up its sports docuseries section.

According to a TechCrunch report, the NFL is in talks with media companies about selling equity in NFL Films.

The most notable company that is in the queue is Netflix.

MS Education Academy

Today, there are no live games on Netflix or more sports content but the streaming house may soon plan to grab a bigger pie of the sports industry in the online world.

Also Read
US paid millions of dollars to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Netflix has several sports documentaries and reality programming on its platform, like ‘The Last Dance’, ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, as well as the upcoming reality series around the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association).

“If you think about NFL Films a it’s a robust library with documentary powera You could see ‘Hard Knocks’ and all of those things being sold similar to Formula One or PGA right on a Netflix service,” The Atlantic quoted an NFL team official as saying.

Both the NFL and Netflix did not comment on the report.

The league has also reportedly spoken with Amazon, Apple, ESPN, Paramount, Peacock, Roku, Fubu, and DAZN regarding the NFL Media process, according to The Atlantic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button