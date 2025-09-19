Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun is teaming up with blockbuster director Atlee for a massive action drama tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, with Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur also playing key roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is being made on a budget of around Rs. 800 crore. The Mumbai schedule was recently wrapped up with a high-energy song, while the next schedule will move to Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert in October for grand action sequences. Post-production will take place in Hollywood with international technicians, adding to the film’s scale.

AA22xA6 and Netflix’s Record-Breaking Deal

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights of AA22xA6 for a record price, though the exact amount remains undisclosed. Creative Content Officer Bela Bajaria, along with her team, met Allu Arjun, Atlee, and top producers including Allu Aravind and Naga Vamsi to finalize the deal. As per reports, this agreement has already helped the makers recover nearly half of the budget.

Industry sources say Allu Arjun’s global popularity, especially after the historic success of Pushpa 2, played a major role in Netflix’s decision. The actor is reportedly charging Rs. 175 crore along with a 15% profit share for the project, while Atlee is said to be receiving Rs. 100 crore. Rumors suggest that the film may be released in two parts, though no official confirmation has been made.

Music and Release Plans

Sai Abhyankar is composing the music, promising powerful tracks to match the film’s grand visuals. While the theatrical release date is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on what is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles in Indian cinema.