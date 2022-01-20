Netizen says ‘acting is haram’; Ali Fazal responds

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently wrapped up the shoot for his latest Hollywood movie “Kandahar”. He was shooting for the action-thriller in Saudi Arabia. Post the shoot wrap, Fazal went for pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a beautiful video from his holy trip.

In the clip, which is now going viral on internet, we can see how he recorded a 360 degree of the beautiful place through his eyes. He wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me… Maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out.”

He further added, “But I prayed n I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? There’s even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many.”

Ali Fazal’s video received more than 2.5L likes and several comments. Ali Fazal’s girlfriend, Richa Chadha, reacted to his post and wrote, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you’re God’s child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.”

While many of his fans congratulated him and poured love, a social media objected to his profession and said that ‘acting is haram in Islam’.

The actor was quick to reply to his comment and said, “Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna (hey duffer you are on Instagram. Only pics and videos are supposed to be uploaded here. Have you lost it? Stop staring at your phone screen, everything will be alright).”

On the professional front, Ali Fazal has interesting projects in his kitty. He has Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film Death On The Nile. Speaking about his another Hollywood film, an action thriller titled Kandahar, it stars Gerard Butler. The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has earlier directed films like Angel Has Fallen, Felon and Greenland, among others.