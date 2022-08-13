Netizens call for Urfi Javed’s arrest, know why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always raising eyebrows with her unique outfits. From wearing a seashell dress to an outfit made entirely out of safety pins, Urfi makes headlines for donning a bizarre look every time she steps out.

Furthermore, she is often subjected to brutal trolling for her sartorial choices. From death threats to suicide rumors, she has faced it all. However, netizens have taken it too far this time by making calls for her arrest.

Yes, you read that right! This demand has been made after the news broke out that Ranveer Singh will be summoned by the Mumbai police in relation to his obscene photoshoot.

While some netizens trolled Ranveer Singh on this news, many commented that Urfi Javed should be arrested too for posting obscene photos.

One user said, “Summon Urfi too” while another said, “Why not Urfi Javed along with him?”

One netizen commented, “Why Urfi Javed is roaming free?”

Another commented, “Urfi ko bhi pakarna chahiye (Urfi should also be arrested)”

For the unversed, in July, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of him from his obscene photoshoot which did not sit well with several Women’s organizations. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month for hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty.