Netizens go bonkers as Gauri Khan sells dustbin for 15K, lamp at 1.5L

Bollywood: Wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan is one of the most popular designers in the country. From designing the homes of top Bollywood celebs to Asia’s popular businessmen, she has carved a niche for herself in the field of interior design. Gauri is selling a wide range of home and office decor products online also and her products might be one of the most expensive ones you will find online.

The company named ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ was founded by her in 2013 and it has become a one-stop destination for all the people who want to convert their houses into lavish homes. You can also get unique, attractive and antique products for office, cafe or shop decoration. The designer’s products are very expensive and she has been now trolled for selling expensive products online. Internet users have targeted her for selling a dustbin worth Rs. 15,340 and a shell table lamp whose cost is Rs. 1,59,300 among other products.

Yes, if you want to make your home look lavish and buy products designed by Gauri Khan, then it might be expensive. Gauri Khan’s luxe home decor products come with a high price tag and it has prompted some netizens to criticize the designer for offering ordinary items at exorbitant prices.

One of the users wrote, “15,000 ka dustbin? Can procure a far better design than this at the Army canteen at 1/30th of the price lol.”

Another user commented, “My mom looked at the shell lamp and said, ‘itne paisey mein toh hum Andaman jake shells laa ke khud hi chipka lein lamp mein’.”

The company also sells a gold-leafing wood penguin sculpture, whose price is Rs. 12,390. A user after seeing the price of the penguin sculpture wrote, ” WTF is this lmao. Majnu bhai ki painting isse better hain in the name of art.”