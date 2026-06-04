Never backed politics that destabilize Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Continuing his string of clarifications amid a row in Telangana over some of his recent comments, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday, June 4, that he never supported politics that seek to destabilise Telangana.

He claimed that his stand on Telangana and its people’s interests has always been consistent. The Jana Sena leader posted on X that, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, while certain law-and-order concerns were raised, he clearly opposed the implementation of Section 8, as he believed it would undermine the self-respect and right to self-governance of the people of Telangana.

My stand on Telangana and the interests of its people has always been consistent.



Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, while certain law and order concerns were raised, I clearly opposed the implementation of Section 8, as I believed it would undermine the self-respect… pic.twitter.com/6VVtTsTRkU — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 4, 2026

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He said he had always maintained that respecting the aspirations and rights of the people of Telangana was as important as addressing the security concerns of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Instead of invoking provisions such as Section 8, he believed that special coordination mechanisms, parliamentary oversight, and measures to build mutual trust between the two states would provide a more constructive and lasting solution.

“I have never supported politics that seek to destabilise Telangana. My belief has always been in protecting the interests of the people of both Telugu states through mutual respect, peace, cooperation, and a spirit of brotherhood,” said Pawan Kalyan, who also posted an old video clip voicing his views on the subject.

Some of the remarks he made at a press conference in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day on June 2 drew strong condemnation from leaders of various parties.

The Jana Sena leader addressed the press conference after police denied permission for a public meeting in Hyderabad, citing apprehensions of breach of peace.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, in another post, said that in 2008 he had planned a robust youth wing structure for Yuva Rajyam, the youth wing of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP).

He wrote that after 12 years of launching the Jana Sena Party, despite many hardships and struggles, the cadre is now well-experienced and mature, ready to take on organisational responsibilities, handle politics, address public issues, and work towards nation-building.

He expressed wholehearted thanks to the Telangana Yuva Rajyam youth wing, and special thanks to the youngsters who believed in him and have stood by him from 2005 till now.

He committed to building young, dynamic leaders of integrity, commitment, and patriotism. “Naya Bharat will witness the rise of amazing leaders from Gen Z. This Gen Z is tired of appeasement politics, dynasty politics, caste politics, divisive politics, and regional politics. This entire generation is looking for leaders who take responsibility and restore the politics of accountability, not those who weaken Bharat on global platforms. They look forward to a strong and robust Bharat,” he added.