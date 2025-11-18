Hyderabad: Tollywood’s ace director SS Rajamouli has created massive anticipation with his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film carries a huge budget and expectations are high because Rajamouli is known for large scale storytelling. The first look and teaser launch at Ramoji Film City recently added to the excitement, as fans from around the world gathered to witness the event.

Technical Glitch Leads to Emotional Remarks

During the grand launch, a major technical glitch prevented the team from playing the teaser. A visibly disturbed Rajamouli spoke about what his father had said regarding Lord Hanuman’s blessings. Frustrated by the repeated glitches, he emotionally remarked that he does not believe in God and questioned whether Hanuman was really helping the team. He also mentioned his wife’s devotion to Hanuman and said they would try again to play the teaser.

Old Tweet on Lord Ram Resurfaces

Adding to the controversy, an old 2011 tweet by Rajamouli resurfaced, where he wrote that he never liked Lord Ram and preferred Lord Krishna. Critics shared the tweet widely, calling him disrespectful, while others pointed out that he later clarified this statement.

@yourstarun85 Tq. But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 12, 2011

Police Complaint Filed in Hyderabad

The Rashtriya Vanara Sena filed a complaint at the Saroornagar Police Station, claiming that Rajamouli’s remarks insulted Lord Hanuman and offended Hindu sentiments. They urged the police to register a case and take strict action. Police have not taken any action yet.

Social Media Backlash and Boycott Calls

Rajamouli’s emotional statement quickly went viral. Several social media users accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Many questioned why he uses references from Hindu mythology in his films if he does not believe in God. Hashtags demanding a boycott of Varanasi began trending. Supporters of the director argued that his comments were taken out of context.