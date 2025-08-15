Hyderabad: The buzz around SSMB 29 is bigger than ever. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this globe-trotting jungle action adventure is already being called a trend-setter in Indian cinema. Fans have been waiting for every update, and now the excitement is at its peak.

The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra in a key role, marking her Tollywood debut. This is also her big return to a full-length Indian film after many years. Priyanka recently joined the Hyderabad schedule of the shoot before the team heads to South Africa for a major action-filled schedule in September.

Mahesh – Priyanka’s First Picture Together from Sets

For months, even though the shooting was happening, there were no pictures of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra together. Fans kept waiting and guessing.

Finally, from the sets of #SSMB29, we have the first-ever photo of Mahesh and Priyanka together, along with the crew. The picture is full of happy vibes and shows the amazing energy on set.

SSMB 29 First Look

On Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, the makers gave fans a special gift, the first pre-look from the film.

The poster shows a close-up of Mahesh wearing a rugged brown shirt, with a trishool and Nandi pendant on a rudraksh mala. There are even blood stains near the neck, hinting at an intense action scene.

What’s Next for SSMB 29?

In November 2025, Rajamouli will make a big reveal to show the real world and scale of the film. With Mahesh Babu’s rugged new look, Priyanka’s fresh pairing with him, and Rajamouli’s epic vision, SSMB 29 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.