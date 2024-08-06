Never suggested discrepancy in turnout data helped NDA in LS polls: ADR

New Delhi: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said its recent report on an alleged discrepancy in voter data of the recently held Lok Sabha elections is different from the one issued by another peoples’ platform Vote For Democracy (VFD).

In a statement issued on Monday, the ADR said nowhere in its report it has been suggested that the discrepancies between initial voter turnout and final turnout have helped the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also Read 46 per cent of newly elected MPs face criminal cases: ADR

It said certain media reports on the subject have misquoted its findings and possibly mistakenly attributed the findings of the report by VFD to ADR.

Sources, meanwhile, suggested that by holding a press conference late last month after the VFD had come out with its report, the ADR helped “ongoing false narratives” to gain circulation.

The ADR had been flagging concerns over the use of EVMs and turnout data.

Amid parliamentary polls, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea seeking return to the ballot system, saying it will derail the electoral process that is underway by creating unnecessary doubts in the minds of the electorate.