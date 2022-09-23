New 300-bed block at MNJ Cancer Hospital to be inaugurated on Oct 15

Hyderabad: State health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that a new cancer block with a capacity of 300 beds will be added to the MNJ Cancer Hospital, bringing the total to 700 beds.

Senior doctor Addanki Sharath had come forward to raise funds for maintenance including sanitation, house-keeping facilities and security personnel for the new cancer block for a period of three-years.

Harish Rao, along with senior writer Vijayendra Prasad and Dr Addanki Sharath and others visited the MNJ Cancer Hospital campus on Thursday to oversee the upcoming new cancer block.

Also Read EPCMD regional office to be set up in Hyderabad, says Centre

Harish Rao thanked Dr Sharath for supporting the new MNJ Block.

Rao said, “We inaugurated modular theaters at the cancer hospital recently. Tenders will be called to take-up a robotic surgery operation theater. We are also hoping to complete the recruitment process of doctors and other health care workers for the new cancer block.”