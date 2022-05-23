New AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop chips break 5GHz barrier

San Francisco: Chip-maker AMD on Monday showcased new Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors based on the extremely efficient 5nm “Zen 4” architecture, that will break the 5GHz barrier along with a need for a new motherboard.

Set to be launched in the fall of 2022, the new processors will feature higher clock speeds and are projected to provide greater than 15 per cent uplift in single-thread performance versus the prior generation, the company said ‘COMPUTEX 2022’.

“With our upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, we will bring even more leadership to the desktop market with our next-generation 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture and provide an unparalleled, high-performance computing experience for gamers and creators,” said AMD Chair and CEO, Dr Lisa Su.

The same processor was also demonstrated performing more than 30 per cent faster than an Intel Core i9 12900K in a blender multi-threaded rendering workload.

In addition, AMD announced the newest addition to the Ryzen Mobile lineup, “Mendocino;” the newest AMD smart technology, SmartAccess Storage; and more details of the new AM5 platform, including support from leading motherboard manufacturers.

The Ryzen 7000 series offer support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies like DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0, and support for up to 4 displays.

With an incredible combination of performance and value, the new “Mendocino” processors will offer great everyday performance and are expected to be priced from $399-$699, said the company.