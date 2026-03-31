Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King of Bollywood, continues to dominate headlines not just for his films but also for his lavish lifestyle. With a career spanning over 30 years, SRK has built an unmatched global fan base and remains one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema.

From delivering blockbuster hits to owning luxurious properties like Mannat in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan’s life reflects success, style, and class. His taste for luxury is also evident in his impressive collection of high-end cars.

SRK buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Adding another premium vehicle to his garage, Shah Rukh Khan has recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), priced at around Rs 1.4 crore in India, was spotted outside his residence recently.

A new beast for the #King 🚨🚨🚨



Watch 🔔#ShahRukhKhan has purchased the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth Rs 1.4 crore. The luxurious car was spotted outside #SRK 's temporary residence, Puja Casa, while his bungalow, Mannat, is being renovated. pic.twitter.com/BnhgXSd4TN — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 30, 2026

The V-Class is known for its spacious interiors and advanced features. It offers multiple airbags, child seat mounts, driver attention assist, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera, and premium comfort, making it a popular choice among celebrities and business personalities.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury car collection

Shah Rukh Khan owns one of the most enviable car collections in Bollywood, reportedly worth between Rs 30 crore and Rs 50 crore. His garage includes some of the world’s most luxurious and high-performance vehicles.

Here’s a look at some of his prized possessions and their approximate prices:

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe – Rs 9.6 crore

Rs 9.6 crore Lexus LM 350h 4S Ultra Luxury – Rs 3 crore

– Rs 3 crore BMW i8 – Rs 2.62 crore

Rs 2.62 crore BMW 7 Series – Rs 1.35 crore

Rs 1.35 crore Mercedes-Benz S-Class – Rs 1.7–1.8 crore

Rs 1.7–1.8 crore Mercedes-Benz GLE – Rs 88 lakh

Rs 88 lakh Range Rover Vogue – Rs 2–3 crore

Rs 2–3 crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class – Rs 1.4 crore

Though several online reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan owns luxury cars like a Bugatti Veyron worth Rs 12 crore and a Bentley Continental GT priced around Rs 3.29 crore, the superstar himself has dismissed such claims in the past. Addressing the buzz around his supposed collection of “cool cars,” Shah Rukh Khan had clarified that these reports are “bogus”.

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

What’s next for SRK

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.