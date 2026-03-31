Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King of Bollywood, continues to dominate headlines not just for his films but also for his lavish lifestyle. With a career spanning over 30 years, SRK has built an unmatched global fan base and remains one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema.
From delivering blockbuster hits to owning luxurious properties like Mannat in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan’s life reflects success, style, and class. His taste for luxury is also evident in his impressive collection of high-end cars.
SRK buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Adding another premium vehicle to his garage, Shah Rukh Khan has recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), priced at around Rs 1.4 crore in India, was spotted outside his residence recently.
The V-Class is known for its spacious interiors and advanced features. It offers multiple airbags, child seat mounts, driver attention assist, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera, and premium comfort, making it a popular choice among celebrities and business personalities.
Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury car collection
Shah Rukh Khan owns one of the most enviable car collections in Bollywood, reportedly worth between Rs 30 crore and Rs 50 crore. His garage includes some of the world’s most luxurious and high-performance vehicles.
Here’s a look at some of his prized possessions and their approximate prices:
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe – Rs 9.6 crore
- Lexus LM 350h 4S Ultra Luxury – Rs 3 crore
- BMW i8 – Rs 2.62 crore
- BMW 7 Series – Rs 1.35 crore
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class – Rs 1.7–1.8 crore
- Mercedes-Benz GLE – Rs 88 lakh
- Range Rover Vogue – Rs 2–3 crore
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class – Rs 1.4 crore
Though several online reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan owns luxury cars like a Bugatti Veyron worth Rs 12 crore and a Bentley Continental GT priced around Rs 3.29 crore, the superstar himself has dismissed such claims in the past. Addressing the buzz around his supposed collection of “cool cars,” Shah Rukh Khan had clarified that these reports are “bogus”.
What’s next for SRK
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.