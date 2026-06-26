New Class 9 NCERT book defines judiciary as impartial institution

The new Class 9 textbook was prepared before the controversy over the Class 8 textbook broke out.

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New Delhi: Months after a Class 8 NCERT textbook courted controversy for allegedly maligning the judiciary, a new Class 9 textbook describes it as an “impartial and independent institution that safeguards citizens’ rights and upholds the spirit of the Constitution.”

However, the new Class 9 textbook was prepared before the controversy over the Class 8 textbook broke out.

The new social science textbook talks about various functions of the judiciary, stating that it reviews executive actions and constitutional amendments, can invalidate unconstitutional laws, upholds the Constitution, and “plays a vital role in protecting and promoting democratic values and the rights of all sections of the society.”

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Under a section titled “Separation of Powers” in a chapter on democracy, the textbook highlights that the judiciary takes public interest litigation (PIL) from time to time to ensure access to justice for all.

In February, a controversy broke out over the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) class 8 social science textbook, which included a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in a chapter.

After the Supreme Court‘s intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

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The top court had imposed a “complete blanket ban” on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained “offending” content on corruption in the judiciary.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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