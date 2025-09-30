New contestant in Bigg Boss 19: 2 Names trending on internet

Mumbai: Wildcard entries have always been one of the most exciting twists of Bigg Boss, adding spice, drama, and unpredictability to the show. With Bigg Boss 19 in full swing, the buzz around the next wildcard contestants is getting stronger by the day.

So far, Shehbaaz Badesha has entered as the first wildcard contestant of the season, and fans have been enjoying the entertainment he has brought. Now, curiosity is high about who will step into the house next.

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestants

Two names are currently making the rounds online — Akanksha Jindal and Shubhi Joshi. As per India Forums, Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha has been approached to join the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The two were married from 2017 to 2019 after dating for eight years, but their relationship ended in divorce. Akanksha recently made headlines for her explosive interview about their marriage, and if she enters the show, it could definitely shake up Abhishek’s game.

Meanwhile, Shubhi Joshi, who has been linked to Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar in the past, is also being speculated as an upcoming wildcard. Rumours went viral after Gauahar Khan’s segment in Bigg Boss 19, where she reportedly checked with the makers about Shubhi’s entry. While the makers didn’t confirm or deny the news, the speculation gained steam with claims that Awez’s family even paid the voluntary exit amount amid the chatter.

With so much buzz, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will make the next grand wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 19. Akanksha Jindal, Shubhi Joshi, or perhaps an unexpected face?