New crest gates of Tungabhadra dam set for inauguration

Vijayanagara: The historic Tungabhadra Dam, regarded as the lifeline of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is set to witness a landmark moment on Thursday with the inauguration of 33 newly installed crest gates. The event has gained significant importance as the Chief Ministers of all three beneficiary states are expected to participate on a common platform, highlighting the dam’s crucial role in the region’s water security and agricultural economy.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Government High School grounds in Munirabad. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar will lead the programme, while the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with Union ministers, senior officials and public representatives, are expected to attend.

According to officials, the newly installed crest gates will first be formally inaugurated at the dam site. This will be followed by a public function in Munirabad. Sources said discussions are also likely to be held on major water resource projects, including desilting of the Tungabhadra reservoir and the proposed construction of a parallel balancing reservoir to improve water storage capacity in the future.

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Major upgrade after Gate No. 19 collapse

The replacement of all 33 crest gates comes in the wake of a major incident that occurred on August 10, 2024, when Crest Gate No. 19 was washed away during the night, triggering concerns across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The incident resulted in a massive outflow of water from the reservoir, creating anxiety among farmers dependent on the Tungabhadra irrigation network. Following the mishap, D.K. Shivakumar, who was then serving as Water Resources Minister, rushed to the site and supervised emergency measures.

Based on expert recommendations, a stop-log gate system was installed to control the water discharge. However, nearly 35 TMC feet of water had already flowed downstream before the situation could be stabilised. The incident prompted the state government to take a major policy decision to replace all 33 ageing crest gates of the reservoir.

First complete replacement in seven decades

Construction of the Tungabhadra Dam began in 1945 and was completed in 1953. The crest gates were installed between 1953 and 1958 and have served the reservoir for nearly 70 years.

Officials said the newly installed gates represent the first complete replacement of the original gate system since the dam became operational. The project is expected to significantly improve the safety, efficiency and long-term sustainability of one of South India’s most important irrigation structures.

The dam irrigates lakhs of acres of farmland across three states and supports drinking water and industrial requirements in several districts. The successful completion of the gate replacement project is therefore being viewed as a major engineering and administrative achievement.

“Criticism fades, work remains”: D.K. Shivakumar

Ahead of the inauguration, D.K. Shivakumar released a video message highlighting the significance of the project.

“Criticism fades, but work remains. The government has fulfilled its commitment. Keeping the interests of farmers in mind, all the crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam have been replaced with new ones,” he said.

He added that the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and ensuring long-term security for farmers dependent on the Tungabhadra basin.

Tight security arrangements

Extensive security arrangements have been made in and around Munirabad and the dam premises for the high-profile event. Authorities expect thousands of farmers, residents, elected representatives and officials from various districts to attend the inauguration.

With three Chief Ministers sharing the stage and a major irrigation infrastructure project being dedicated to the region, Thursday’s event is expected to mark a significant chapter in the history of the Tungabhadra Dam and the future of water management in southern India.