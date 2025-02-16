New Delhi stampede: Two-member panel inspects site, secures CCTV footage

New Delhi: A two-member committee constituted to probe the deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station inspected the site, spoke to witnesses and secured the CCTV footage on Sunday.

The committee comprising, Narsingh Deo, PCCM/Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, PCSC Northern Railway, ordered the securing of video footage of platforms 14 and 15 of the station where the massive crowd of passengers had gathered, hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

On Sunday, the probe panel also inspected the tragedy site and started collecting statements from witnesses to corroborate it with the CCTV footage of the tragedy that killed 18 people and left dozens injured on Saturday night.

Sources said the probe panel is also mandated to investigate the possibility of the incident being triggered by rumours which forced waiting passengers to switch between the two platforms, resulting in the crushing of people on a staircase on platform 14.

The incident comes at a time when several railway stations in north and east India are grappling to manage crowds headed to Maha Kumbh Mela. The stampede followed a sharp increase in the number of passengers attempting to catch the weekend evening trains to the holy city, resulting in overcrowding and chaos.

DCP Railway K.P.S. Malhotra explained the cause of the incident, stating that the main reason for the stampede was a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains. Earlier, the Railways claimed that special trains are being run to manage the sudden rush at New Delhi Railway Station.

Four special trains were run to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav expressed grief over the death of people in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.” Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured passengers and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries in the stampede.