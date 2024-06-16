New entrants in podu lands not allowed: Telangana forest minister

Hyderabad: Making it clear that there was no problem with podu lands being owned/cultivated for generations, Telangana Forests and Endowments minister Konda Surekha warned those who have been taking the position of podu lands in recent years will have to face the legal repercussions.

In her reference to the incident that happened at Kalpole village of Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday, June 14, where three forest officials (a forest range officer, a beat officer and a section officer), one of them being a woman official were assaulted when they had gone to prevent tribals from tilling the forest lands,

Surekha warns of stern action

Surekha has warned that stern action will be initiated against those who have been trying to occupy the forest lands in the recent times.

Pointing out that it has come to her notice that during the BRS regime, ineligible persons were also given Podu pattas, Surekha asked the higher-ups in the forest department to submit a report on the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas that were given to the eligible beneficiaries during the BRS government.

She, along with Women and child welfare, panchayat raj and rural development minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), has appealed to the Adivasis not to cause any harm to the forest officials trying to protect podu lands.

Seethakka has sought Surekha’s directions to forest officials to let development activities take place in Adivasi villages, which were formed generations ago, and to implement the following the government regulations in the newly-formed villages.

Also urging the higher-ups to discuss with the Centre regarding the podu lands issue, Seethakka has advised the officials to give horticultural saplings to Adivasis to grow in their podu lands.

Surekha said that oil palm saplings were being sourced by the forest development corporation, to plant in the podu lands of tribals, to make them get good returns.

When the forest officials brought to her notice the issue of Adivais (gutti Koyas) entering Telangana through Chhattisgarh.

“Due to tribals from the neighbouring state coming here, the interests of the state will be compromised. To prevent this, the forest department needs to have a dialogue with the Centre to get those issues resolved. You need to convince the Adivasis that the forest department is not here to grab away their lands,” she told the forest officials,