New lease on life: Filipino conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh

Riyadh: Surgeons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, June 6, successfully separated Filipino conjoined twins— Akhizah and Ayeesha Yusoph after a complex surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

Akhizah and Ayeesha, who together weighed 18 kilogrammes, shared a lower chest, abdomen, and liver.

The surgery, which lasted approximately 7.5 hours, was conducted in five stages, in which 20 specialists, nurses, and technicians participated.

Also Read Saudi Arabia begins 7.5 hr surgery to separate conjoined Filipino twins

“This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom’s leadership,” Dr Al Rabeeah said, expressing his gratitude for the collaborative effort.

“It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life,” he added.

قصة بدأت بإحساس

لتعانق إحساساً آخر

ويشعر بها العالمُ كلُّه

جاء #التوأم_السيامي_الفلبيني "عائشة و أكيزا"

وسيغادران أرضَ الوطن 🇸🇦 "عائشة" و "أكيزا"#وزارة_الحرس_الوطني pic.twitter.com/8e8VQqcjuJ — وزارة الحرس الوطني (@sanggovsa) June 6, 2024

The medical team is now closely monitoring the twins recovery, with a positive outlook for their long-term health.

The parents of the twins expressed gratitude to the leadership and medical team for their humanitarian work and the warm reception they received during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

This surgery is the second case of separating conjoined twins from Philippines.

Under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, KSRelief has so far sponsored operations to separate 61 children and studied 136 cases of conjoined twins, from 26 countries.