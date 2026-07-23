New Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybrid: 585 hp, 100 km of silent running

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+, priced at Rs 1.45 crore for the performance edition and Rs 1.48 crore for the racing edition, with bookings opening across the dealer network and deliveries beginning right away.

This is the first electrified AMG E-Class and it lands on a nameplate that has been selling here for over three decades.

Six cylinders and a motor

The hardware is the interesting bit. A 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six making 449hp on its own is paired with a 120kW electric motor built into the nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT gearbox. Combined, that’s 585hp and 750Nm, and 612hp if you engage Race Start.

0 to 100kph takes 3.8 seconds, top speed is capped at 250 kmph or 280 kmph with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

What sets this apart from the usual AMG script is the 28.6kWh battery sitting under the boot floor, which allows over 100 km of WLTP electric range and electric-only running up to 140 kmph. An 11kW AC charger is standard.

In other words, the school run and the office commute can happen without the six-cylinder ever waking up, which is a genuinely useful trick at this price point.

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Chassis kit is comprehensive

AMG Ride Control suspension is specific to this model and the performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system varies torque between the axles. Alongside the usual dynamic select modes are two hybrid-specific ones – electric and battery hold.

Visually, you get the illuminated AMG grille, fenders that are 11mm wider per side, 20-inch matt-black alloys and quad tailpipes. Inside, there are AMG sports seats with red stitching, AMG Track Pace within MBUX and a 17-speaker Burmester 4D system with Dolby Atmos.

The padel tour highlight

Separately, Mercedes-Benz India has signed on as title partner of the Indian Padel Tour for 2026-27, with 15 tournaments across 11 cities, including five Grand Slams.

AMG E 53 Hybrid owners get direct entry into the Grand Slam events, which is an unusual sweetener, if nothing else.