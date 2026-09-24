New Pakistani drama: Hania Aamir to romance Danish Taimoor?

Islamabad: Pakistani drama fans may have a new pairing to look forward to. A social media post has raised the possibility of Hania Aamir and Danish Taimoor sharing the screen in a drama titled Nawaab, sparking curiosity about the potential project.

The post, shared by Lollywood Film Industry, features both actors side by side and describes the pairing as one that could draw significant attention. It also suggests that their combined popularity could create buzz around the drama.

However, the post does not include an announcement from the actors or a production team. For now, Nawaab and the reported casting should be treated as speculation. Details such as the story, supporting cast, channel and release date have yet to be confirmed.

The prospect is enough to get viewers talking. Hania and Danish have each built a strong following through their television work, and seeing them opposite each other would give fans a fresh pairing to discuss. Until an official announcement arrives, though, viewers will have to wait to find out whether the two are actually coming together for Nawaab.