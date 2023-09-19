New Parliament building will become symbol of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

The Union minister was addressing a gathering at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

New Delhi: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that if the various challenges India faced had been resolved in a timely manner, the country could have become a developed nation before 2047.

He also said the new Parliament building will become a symbol of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Union minister was addressing a gathering at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

The new building has now been designated as the ‘Parliament House of India’. After the function, the House proceedings will shift to the new building.

