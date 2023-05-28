New Parliament symbol of aspirations of people of India: RS Deputy Chairperson

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan on Sunday called the inauguration of the new Parliament building a historic and unforgettable moment, asserting the building was not merely a structure of bricks and mortar, but a means of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.

Welcoming those present at the new Parliament House, which he said was a “shraddha sthal” (place of worship) of Indian democracy, Harivansh expressed his hope that the new house will be privy to several landmark decisions.

#WATCH | "It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi": Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament pic.twitter.com/CTJeoMEspJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

“This bhawan is not merely a structure of bricks and mortar, but a means of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India as the top most elected institution of the country,” Harivansh said in his welcome address.

“This new building is a perfect example of ‘Vastukala’ in which one gets a glimpse of cultural heritage and diversity. It is also a mix of beauty and technology as per the needs of Parliament,” he said.

Harivansh said the new building has much more sitting space for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, an integrated multi-media display facility, and facilities for safe voting.

“Today is an important milestone in the glorious democratic journey. In the next 25 years when we celebrate the centenary of our independence, this new Parliament House will prove as a source of inspiration for public representatives in the Amrit Kaal.

“I hope our Parliament will take several decisions for building the golden future of our nation … That day is not far when India will be on the top of democratic nations and will give leadership to the entire world,” Harivansh said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving shape to the hopes and aspirations of all Indians through his leadership and helping build the new Parliament House within a span of 2.5 years.

“We are all grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in the Amrit Kaal of India’s independence, who through his able leadership and extraordinary efforts, gave shape to the idea of the new Parliament building as per the hopes and aspirations of the people of independent India. I thank him for this on behalf of the people of India and on my behalf,” he said.

The RS deputy chairperson said the old parliament was a witness to the country’s freedom as well as the framing of the Constitution and several other historic events.

With changing times, the MPs felt the need for a new building equipped with modern facilities and technology for proper functioning of both the houses, he said.

Harivansh said the building was conceptualised also to offset the likely increase in the number of parliamentarians in the near future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day dedicated to the nation the new Parliament House, which will seat several more members and has been built with a total cost of around Rs 1,200 crore.